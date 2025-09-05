Meet the couple behind Devour The Night, Ireland’s first adult circus

After a sold-out debut, Devour The Night is hitting the road again. Deemed Ireland’s first adult circus, the over-18s spectacle heads to Cillín Hill in Kilkenny on Saturday, September 20.

Ahead of the event, GCN caught up with performers and real-life couple Megan and Kitty. Based in Waterford, they’ve spent years touring together and have now combined their skills and vision to make something really special.

“Circus is our passion, and so is creating spaces that are inclusive, female empowered and full of high level circus skills,” they shared.

But what exactly makes their shows suitable for adults only? Well, while Devour The Night features all the same thrills as a regular circus, alongside the smoke, lights, popcorn, candyfloss and smell of sawdust, the acts are more dangerous (and a little raunchy) and the ringmaster tells a joke or two that are not suitable for kids.

“It’s bold, daring, and designed for adults who want something different,” Megan and Kitty explained. “We’ve brought together world class performers from all over Ireland, and some international talent for a night of jaw dropping entertainment, comedy, danger, and deadly craic. It’s traditional circus, but not as you know it.”

Their first event, which took place in April of this year, completely sold out. 400 people filled the tent in Wexford, with Megan and Kitty remembering, “The energy was electric”.

“For us, it was proof that Ireland is ready for something like this, an unapologetic, thrilling, and inclusive circus for an 18+ audience.”

Now, they’re ready for the next event. On September 20, they will “have more fire, danger and laughter”.

“We have motor bikes, sword swallowing, knife throwing, aerialists flying high. We’re pushing the limits with new acts and surprises, so no two shows are ever the same. You can expect a wild, high-energy night where anything can happen.”

Dare to watch? The choice is yours. Tickets are on sale now here, and to stay up to date with Devour The Night, follow them on social media.

Want to stay up to date with the latest LGBTQ+ news? Join our WhatsApp Channel here.