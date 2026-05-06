Watch: Dominique Jackson’s Devil Wears Prada parody sends powerful message about trans rights

Dominique Jackson has teamed up with Gender Liberation Movement (GLM) to create a Devil Wears Prada parody with a powerful message. Published earlier this week, the clip uses the 2006 film to highlight issues surrounding trans rights in the US.

In the video, the POSE star replaces Meryl Streep in the role of Miranda Priestly, reworking her iconic monologue about a cerulean jumper. While in the original, Anne Hathaway’s character Andy receives a lecture about the fashion industry, this new parody sees a cis gay intern grilled for his ignorance surrounding the trans experience.

When an assistant presents Jackson with two t-shirts, one reading “Hands off my ‘mones” and the other reading “Protect the dolls”, the intern scoffs. When questioned if something is funny, he replies, “Both of the shirts look exactly the same to me. And, you know, it’s always the same thing: bathrooms, sports, hormones, you know. I’m just learning this gender stuff and-”.

Jackson’s character cuts him off and proceeds to give him an unforgettable lesson on how gay and trans rights have always intersected.

“What you don’t realise is that this ‘gender stuff’, is not just bathrooms or hormones or sports. It’s actually attacks on all of us,” she says.

The actor then goes on to list several ways in which trans and LGBTQ+ rights are being targeted in the US.

“It’s sort of comical how you think that you’ve built a life that makes you exempt from the attacks, when in fact, your very own gay rights were secured by trans people on the front lines,” she concludes.

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The Devil Wears Prada parody was used to announce the launch of GLM’s Gender Liberation Is For Every/Body campaign. The non-profit aims to raise $250,000 by the end of Pride Month to continue its fight for trans rights in the US.

“This ‘gender stuff’” isn’t just about trans people,” the campaign page reads.

“It’s attacks on families, medical providers, attacks on you – and we need to fight together now more than ever.”