Drag stars cast in record-breaking newest season of Project Runway

Project Runway is set to return with its largest cast ever as Season 22 premieres on July 9 on Freeform before streaming on Hulu and Disney+. The long-running fashion competition series has officially revealed the 22 designers who will compete this year, marking a record-breaking season for the franchise.

Hosted by Heidi Klum, the new series will once again see contestants battling it out through a range of creative fashion challenges in the hope of launching their careers to the next level. Klum returns to the judging panel alongside fashion editor Nina Garcia and celebrity stylist Law Roach, while acclaimed designer Christian Siriano reprises his role as mentor.

This year’s cast features designers from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences, adding even more diversity and creativity to the competition. Among the contestants are two stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, none other than Q and Plane Jane, as well as a returning competitor from Season 21 and several well-known names from the fashion industry.

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The inclusion of RuPaul’s Drag Race personalities Q and Plane Jane is expected to bring additional flair and theatricality to the runway this season. Fans are already anticipating bold, high-concept creations from the pair.

Returning designer Joseph McRae, who previously competed in Season 21, will get another chance to impress the judges. The cast also includes former Project Runway model and established fashion figures, alongside rising designers looking for their breakthrough moment.

The full list of contestants includes Aaron Potts, Andrea Moore, Andriy Volkov, Anna Molinari, Bao Tranchi, Bi Pham, Bryan Barrientos, Chloe Magleby, Dani Bennett, Elizabeth Shevelev, Jeffrey Kelly Abess, Jennifer Daniels, Jude Mikulencak, Omolara “LRÉ the Artist” Odupita, Naheim Muhammad, Octavius Terry, Plane Jane, Q, R’bonney Nola Gabriel, Robert Crone, Varvara “Bobby” Diakonenkova and Yang Yang Xu.

Season 22 is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries, with several long-time producers returning behind the scenes. Michael Rucker serves as showrunner and executive producer, joined by executive producers including Gary Barber, Sean Hoagland, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz.

With a larger cast, fresh talent and the return of fan-favourite judges and mentors, Project Runway Season 22 promises one of the most competitive and stylish seasons in the show’s history.