GCN announces star-studded new event Roast Battle Royale

Following last year’s record-breaking Roast of Panti Bliss, a night of comedy, fundraising, and one of The Abbey Theatre’s fastest-selling shows to date, we’re giving the people what they want and bringing the Roast back to the stage this Pride, bigger and bolder with a fresh, hilarious cast and a brand-new format – GCN’s Roast Battle Royale.

Taking place at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, on Sunday, June 21, the event will see two teams of notable LGBTQ+ figures and allies mercilessly roasting each other and battling it out for the win, all while raising vital funds to support the work GCN does for the community in Ireland and beyond.

Hosted by fabulous TV presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney, the star-studded show features stand-up comedian and actor Shane Daniel Byrne, comedian and podcaster Emma Doran, comedian and writer Gearóid Farrelly, Tropical Popical’s superstar Andrea Horan, singer and Eurovision icon Niamh Kavanagh, broadcaster, DJ and author Louise McSharry, radio and TV broadcaster Muireann O’Connell, actor and presenter David O’Reilly, and iconic drag duo Miss Roots & Miss Taken AKA The Misses.

Expect savage reads, outrageous hot takes, sizzling one-liners and pure mayhem as some of Ireland’s funniest LGBTQ+ voices and allies go head-to-head live on stage.

But there can only be one winning team, and you, our gorgeous audience, will decide who will be the shadiest champions of the Roast Battle Royale!

GCN’s Roast Battle Royale will also serve as a key fundraiser for GCN, helping ensure we can continue to provide a free, accessible, and independent media resource for the LGBTQ+ community.

Get ready for a gloriously chaotic evening of razor-sharp wit where no celeb is safe. With a jaw-dropping lineup of stars and plenty of surprises in store, this is set to be an unmissable night all in the name of community, celebration and a damn good time!

Tickets are on sale now via the Abbey Theatre from €45 (plus €1.50 booking fee). Last year’s show sold out in under 48 hours, so make sure you book your tickets now so you don’t miss out!

There will be Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreters to make the event accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members.

Speaking about the event, GCN’s Managing Editor Stefano Pappalardo said: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring the Roast back to the Abbey this Pride. Last year’s show was such a special night, and the response from the community was incredible, so we knew we had to do it again, but with an exciting new twist! The level of talent involved this year is incredible, and we can’t wait for people to see what we have in store. Join us for an unforgettable night of comedy, packed with an iconic cast, all while raising vital funds for GCN, Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media.”

Grab your tickets at this link quickly, before they sell out. We can’t wait to see you all there!

GCN is the trading name of the National LGBTQ+ Federation, a registered charity – Charity Number: 20034580.

If you can’t make it to this fabulous event but would like to support the work we do, please consider donating what you can here.