Beloved Dublin LGBTQ+ club night Sunday Social announces closure

The Irish LGBTQ+ scene has lost a beloved queer space as Sunday Social announced its premature closure over licensing complications yesterday, July 5.

“Sadly yes,” their Instagram and Twitter pages read. “After 14 years we have to close up. Post reopening has seen the most stringent enforcement by gardai of the 1am sunday closing. With no sign of the new extended hours/ licensing bill getting passed anytime soon, were [sic] left with no choice. Cant [sic] run a club for 2 hours.”

The LGBTQ+ disco found its home at Farrier & Draper, South William Street, with many members of our queer community flocking to it every Sunday to let loose and “dance, lounge and cruise”. Run by Maxwell O’Neill, affectionately known to most as “Buzz”, Sunday Social’s untimely closure has many patrons mourning the loss of the weekly “big gay disco”.

“Imagine the stringent enforcement we’re seeing in the city is making sure people stop dancing at 1am on a Sunday. Cos *that’s* the problem with town rn lol,” wrote one Twitter user. “Get a life. Not everyone needs to get up early on a Monday morning.” They also used the hashtag, #ClubbingIsCulture.

Another wrote: “This is actually so sad to see. As someone who work’s [sic] Fri/Sat night in the service industry Sunday social was always such a nice vibe and chance to have a bit of the weekend off yourself.”

“This is so sad. I had some of the best (and messiest) nights in Sunday Social,” Tweeted another club-goer. “Sunday Social after Pride last week was phenomenal. The music was perfect. This is a real shame. I hope we can get the longer hours we were promised soon, and @Sundaysocialgay can return!”

The Sale of Alcohol bill is the current licensing bill which is forcing Sunday Social into its early closure, but according to Hotpress, “new laws are expected to be enacted to update and modernise licensing law through the Sale of Alcohol Bill” as part of Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s Justice Plan 2022.