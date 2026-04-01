Watch: Dublin mother shares support for child’s drag journey in heartwarming video

RTÉ is highlighting the vibrant and diverse community living on one of Dublin’s most iconic streets. In just three episodes, Welcome to Moore Street tells the stories of everyone, from a Polish gym owner to a social worker and a Nigerian food vendor. Of course, the fruit and vegetable traders that Moore Street is known for make an appearance, as well.

Ahead of Episode 3 airing, RTÉ One posted a video from the show exploring the relationship between Noah, a young drag performer, and his supportive mother. The series is filmed in a documentary style and observes a variety of unique personalities and lives that make up the local community. Throughout the series, the neighbourhood faces adversity and must tackle the unpredictable and imperfect world they live in.

The clip posted on Facebook from the upcoming final episode begins with Noah, whose stage name is Sardonyx, talking about his coming out and the encouragement he received from his mother. “You’re not hurting anyone. You’re not harming anyone. Who am I to stop you?” Noah recalls his mother saying to him after expressing interest in drag. “If it brings you joy, then it brings me joy.”

Later in the video, Noah’s mother gives her perspective on parenting a drag performer, explaining why she’s so supportive.“But when (children) get to a certain age, they decide who they want to be,” she says. “We just tried our best to make sure he knew where he was safe, where he was loved, and where nothing had to change.”

Amid rising concerns about far-right groups advocating anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions worldwide, it is becoming increasingly important that the queer community receives as much love and support as possible. Noah explains that his mother’s support of his drag was priceless.

To end the video, Noah’s mother leaves us with an important reminder: “The safest place that any child should have is their home.”

Welcome to Moore Street premiered on Thursday, March 19, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, and the third and final episode featuring Noah will air tomorrow, April 2 at 10:15 pm.