Athlone announces historic first-ever Pride parade and community fundraiser

Athlone and Heartlands Pride have officially announced the town’s very first Pride parade. The long-awaited event marks a significant moment for the local LGBTQ+ community and its allies, bringing visibility and celebration to the heart of the Midlands. The welcome announcement was shared on Monday, March 30, via social media.

In the lead-up to the parade, organisers have launched a crowdfunding page and will host a major fundraiser on 30 May at The Brazen Monkey, with an exciting line-up to be revealed soon. The event is expected to draw strong community support and help raise vital funds to ensure the parade’s success.

The news has already generated a wave of enthusiasm across the region. Organisers said they are “just so overwhelmed with the support,” noting that people are “looking forward to the first-ever Pride parade in Athlone.”

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The parade will serve not only as a celebration but also as a tribute to Michael Woods, who passed away in 2023. Woods’ dedication laid the groundwork for this landmark event, and organisers have confirmed the Parade will be held in his memory, to highlight his efforts and commitment to bring such an event to the town after establishing a committee in 2021.

His vision is now becoming a reality through the work of Heartlands Pride and the wider community.

They added that “this year we are hoping to honour his wishes and paint Athlone in the Rainbow Colours,” underlining both the celebratory and commemorative nature of the occasion. As part of the parade, organisers are collaborating with local artist Aoife Doolan to design a distinctive Síle na Gig float, supported by Creative Ireland and Creative Westmeath, bringing a strong cultural and artistic dimension to the event.

Community involvement remains central to Athlone Pride. Organisers are encouraging volunteers to get involved and are inviting the public to support their iDonate crowdfunding campaign, which will help bring the parade to life.