Dublin Pride Run returns in 2026 for rainbow-filled charity race

Dublin Front Runners have officially launched the 2026 edition of their unmissable Pride Run. The annual sell-out event will take place in Phoenix Park on the evening of Friday, June 12, raising funds for three charity partners.

The Dublin Pride Run isn’t just an ordinary 5km race, it’s a celebration of movement, energy and physical activity. The occasion champions inclusivity, identity, self-expression and queerness in an open, friendly, safe space. It allows participants to be themselves and connect with others in the LGBTQ+ community, alongside friends, family and loved ones.

In light of this mission, the 2026 event is themed ‘We Belong’. As Race Director Paul Franey explains, “In a world where technology has radically reshaped human interaction, Dublin Front Runners provides a place where LGBT people can come together and connect as real human beings. It is a place where lifelong friendships are built. It is a place where many people feel safe.

Paul added, “Joining the club has changed many members’ lives. The Pride Run is a celebration of community, hosted by a community, to raise money for those in the community that are most in need.”

Last year, the event raised over €76,000 for three worthy causes. The Dublin Pride Run aims to match or better that in 2026, with donations being split between HIV Ireland, Midlands LGBT+ Project and Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre.

For HIV Ireland, the money will go towards delivering a 12-month, community-based rapid HIV testing programme for trans and non-binary people in Dublin. Meanwhile, Midlands LGBT+ Project will use the funds to develop and provide community-led, inclusive sports and physical activity opportunities across Laois, Offaly, Kildare and Westmeath. Finally, Outhouse plans to use the donations to fund its core support services, with a primary focus on strengthening their community casework service and peer support group.

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Tickets for the 2026 Dublin Pride Run are on sale now; grab yours here!