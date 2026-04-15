Gareth Thomas says “we must break the silence” around LGBTQ+ drug use

Gareth Thomas is leading a new campaign to break the silence around LGBTQ+ drug use. The former rugby union player is part of Grindr for Equality’s Out in the Open series, aiming to connect the community to the people, resources and conversations that matter most.

The first instalment of the series tackles chemsex. Together with UK non-profit You Are Loved, Grindr brings together experts and people with lived experiences to unpack the realities of using drugs to enhance sexual activity, highlighting issues like mental health, addiction, harm reduction and community care.

Accompanying research for the campaign reveals that one in five LGBTQ+ people in the UK have lost someone to drug-related death. Additionally, over a quarter (28%) of LGBTQ+ respondents said they had had sex while using drugs in the past year.

Furthermore, as three in five UK adults are unfamiliar with the term chemsex, nearly two-thirds of the queer community say the issue remains heavily stigmatised. The research also highlights a demand for support, with 40% of LGBTQ+ people calling for improved access to addiction treatment and recovery services, as well as more inclusive mental health care.

Speaking as part of the campaign on drug use, former Wales captain and LGBTQ+ campaigner Gareth Thomas shared, “We must break the silence… For too long, people have hidden their struggles for fear of being judged, and that silence fuels a negative cycle of shame and harm.”

He added, “No one should feel ashamed to speak out or ask for help. If we start having more open conversations then the stigma starts to break down and ultimately, we can not only change lives but save them.”

Thomas is joined in the series by experts from You Are Loved, Switchboard and mental wellbeing app Voda. It is available to view on Grindr Presents, the app’s content hub, as well as on Grindr’s YouTube channel, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The gay dating platform has also updated its resources within the app to direct users to You Are Loved and Switchboard for anyone seeking support.