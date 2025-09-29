Dublin Pride Run 2025 raises over €76,000 for Irish LGBTQ+ charities

The 2025 Dublin Pride Run, organised by Dublin Front Runners, has raised a record-breaking €76,347.95 for Irish charities. The funds will be shared equally among three key national organisations: GCN, LGBT Ireland, and the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI).

GCN, Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ press, received over €25,000 at a presentation in Phoenix Park on September 20. The donation will directly fund the printing of GCN for the year ahead, ensuring queer voices, stories, and perspectives continue to reach every corner of the country.

Mark Armstrong, outgoing Chairperson of Dublin Front Runners, expressed his pride in the achievement: “In my final few months as Chairperson of Dublin Front Runners, I am incredibly proud to present GCN with this cheque on behalf of all Dublin Front Runners members, Pride Run participants, and fundraisers of the 2025 Pride Run. Raising over €25,000 will have a real financial impact, supporting our national LGBTQ+ press and ensuring it continues to reach the four corners of Ireland.”

He went on to say, “We will be funding the printing of GCN for the next year, making sure LGBTQ+ stories are read and heard across the country. As a club, we are so honoured that the Pride Run, year after year, has made such a meaningful difference in an ever more challenging landscape.”

The relationship between Dublin Front Runners and GCN runs deep. Two decades ago, in 2005, a small advertisement placed in Issue 182 of GCN by founder Mark Rooney inspired the creation of the running club. The ad read simply: “New Dublin-based social/running club for gay men and women. All levels are welcome.”

That modest callout encouraged three Irish runners and one German to lace up for the first Saturday run. By the end of the year, the group had just 10 members, and its future looked uncertain. Today, Dublin Front Runners boasts hundreds of members and is recognised as Ireland’s biggest LGBTQ+ athletics club.

The annual Dublin Pride Run has become much more than a sporting event. While fundraising lies at its heart, the race is a celebration of inclusivity, identity, and queer joy. Each June, it offers LGBTQ+ people and allies a safe and welcoming space to connect, celebrate and express themselves.

With this year’s total surpassing expectations, the Pride Run remains a testament to the power of community spirit. Together, Dublin Front Runners and their chosen charities are ensuring LGBTQ+ services are funded, and Ireland’s queer community is supported for years to come.

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.