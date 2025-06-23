Elliot Page to produce powerful documentary on trans Drag Race star Peppermint

Elliot Page and his company Pageboy Productions have officially signed on as executive producers of a powerful documentary on beloved trans Drag Race star Peppermint.

Titled A Deeper Love: The Story of Miss Peppermint, the 80-minute documentary traces the journey of one of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most famous alumni. First debuting in the ninth season of the show, Peppermint has since become a figurehead for LGBTQ+ activism, particularly campaigning for trans rights. She also made history by becoming Broadway’s first out trans woman to originate a lead role with her performance in the musical Head Over Heels.

The documentary is set to delve into her early career, as she struggled to fund her transition through late-night performances and sex work. The film will feature never-before-seen footage, revealing the behind-the-scenes of how Peppermint decided to take part in Drag Race, which ultimately changed her life.

In addition to Page and Pageboy Productions, Bob the Drag Queen and his Purse First Studios company have also joined as producers. The film is set to premiere at Frameline49 in San Francisco on June 26.

Speaking about his involvement in the documentary, Elliot Page spoke of the Drag Race star’s journey, describing it as “powerful, urgent and deeply human”.

“Her artistry, courage, and advocacy have changed the landscape for trans performers and inspired so many of us,” he added. “This documentary captures the full complexity of her experience in a way that feels both intimate and universal.”

Peppermint also spoke about the project to the Hollywood Reporter, saying that it is ready to be shown to audiences after “nearly a decade of work”.

“Trans issues are in the zeitgeist, yet our full humanity is so often left out of the conversation,” she said. “This film aims to offer something different — something more honest and personal.”

Did you know that this Pride month you can support GCN by donating €1 when you shop online with PayPal? Simply select GCN at checkout or add us as your favourite charity* at this link to support Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media.



*GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity – Charity Number: 20034580.