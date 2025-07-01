Elliot Page hints at relationship with Overcompensating star Julia Shiplett

Elliot Page has teased a new romantic relationship in his life, taking to Instagram on June 28 with a sweet but simple post to round off Pride month. The actor posted himself and Overcompensating star Julia Shiplett standing in a rainbow-painted street. They stand close together in black raincoats and sunglasses, with Page smiling happily. He captioned the post with rainbow and heart emojis, seeming to officially launch the pair’s relationship.

This is not the first instance of Page and Shiplett being spotted together; they were photographed sitting courtside at a WNBA game on June 10, 2025. The pair were also photographed together in May at an Overcompensating screening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Both Page and Shiplett have been booked and busy lately. Page has been cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, along with stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o, and Robert Pattinson. The actor and his production company, Pageboy Productions, are set to produce a documentary on Drag Race star Peppermint. Page is also producing a virtual reality adaptation of the book When Brooklyn Was Queer, detailing the overlooked queer history of the New York borough.

Shiplett has most recently been known for her role in the new Prime Video college comedy Overcompensating as Mimi. The actor has also appeared in the films Happiness for Beginners and A Tourist’s Guide to Love, along with television series Love Life, High Maintenance, and Crashing. Shiplett is also a comedian, having performed around the United States. She also shares comedy skits and videos on social media, such as a series about an influencer chef.

Page has been open about his past relationships, several of which were detailed in his 2023 memoir Pageboy. This is the actor’s first public relationship since coming out as trans in 2020 and divorcing his ex-wife Emma Porter in 2021. Seeing Elliot Page and Julia Shiplett happily displaying their relationship is a lovely conclusion to Pride month, and we wish them all the best!