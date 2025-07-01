Wonderful queer events happening across Ireland this July

We’re heading into the peak of summer, with our calendars just begging to be filled with exciting plans. If you need some inspiration, check out this list of queer events happening across Ireland this July, including everything from Pride celebrations to protest marches to music festivals and more.

Pride across Ireland

As we know, Pride stretches beyond June, and there is a range of celebrations happening across Ireland this month. Check them out below, and if we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].

Bród na Gaeltachta: July 3 – 6

Mullingar Pride: July 5

Limerick Pride: July 7 – 13

Dundalk Family Pride: July 12

Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin: July 12

Trans+ Pride Cork: July 12

Carlow Pride: July 13

Kingdom Pride, Kerry: July 18 – 20

Offaly Pride: July 17 – 20

Belfast Pride: July 18 – 27

Clonmel Pride: July 19

Castleblayney Family Pride: July 20

Kilkenny Pride: July 24 – 27

Cork Pride: July 26 – August 3

Hibernacle

Taking place from July 4 to 6, Hibernacle is a new boutique festival set in the beautiful Orlagh House in Rathfarnham. The lineup features a gorgeous mix of Irish talent, including queer stars Pillow Queens, Ailbhe Reddy and Wallis Bird. Tickets are on sale here.

Peach x Dyke Night

Peach and Dyke Night are teaming up again for another party on July 11. Heading to Hen’s Teeth, expect tunes from DJs Mo, Minikimono and Kate Brennan-Harding, as well as some special guests. Tickets are on sale now here.

Glitter Crash

On July 11, Queer The Stage will be hosting a fabulous fundraiser for Trans & Intersex Pride. The event offers up-and-coming performers a chance to take to the stage for a queer cabaret extravaganza, all in the name of charity. The event takes place in The Bernard Shaw, with tickets available here.

Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin

Speaking of Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin, the annual event is back this year for its 6th edition. Meeting at City Hall at 2pm on July 12, the march will go to Dáil Éireann to demand action on trans and intersex healthcare, and show solidarity with the international trans community.

Trans+ Pride Cork

Trans+ Pride Cork is also taking place on July 12 for those based in Munster. The march will begin at Grand Parade and do a loop around the city, before finishing with music and speeches.

Grá

Selected by Salt & Pepper LGBTQI+ Art Collective with Toma McCullim, Grá is an exhibition in Crawford Art Gallery that celebrates love in all its forms. Featuring key works from the 20th and 21st centuries, among the mix is the iconic ‘Portrait of Fiona Shaw’ (2002) by Victoria Russell. Opening on July 12 and running until September 20, more information is available here.

Galway International Arts Festival

Celebrating on a larger scale across the county, the Galway International Arts Festival runs from July 14 to 27 with a range of queer events on the programme. There are screenings of Dating Amber on July 19 and 20, a collaborative exhibition between artists Laura O’Connor and Léann Herlihy entitled pass the baton, and a jaw-dropping spectacle called Sabotage which is not to be missed. For more information, click here.

Get Happy! The Judy Garland Songbook

Conductor Niall Kinsella and his 42-piece orchestra are teaming up with US-based vocalist Joan Ellison to bring Judy Garland’s songs to life. They will take over the Wexford Opera House and National Concert Hall in Dublin on July 18 and 19, respectively, with incredible performances of hits like ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and ‘When You’re Smiling’. Book tickets here and here.

Emerald Warriors Pride Tag Blitz

LGBTQ+ rugby club the Emerald Warriors is hosting its first-ever Pride Tag Blitz on July 19. Taking over Energia Park in Donnybrook, as many as 16 teams are anticipated to participate in the event, which is held in collaboration with Leinster Rugby’s Spirit of Rugby Equality Diversity and Inclusion committee and the IRFU’s Spirit department. If you’re interested in playing, sign up here.

The Lovers Ball

Presented by Haus of Schiaparelli, The Lovers Ball will be a celebration of queer love and self-expression marking 10 years of Marriage Equality. Taking place in Smock Alley Theatre on Thursday, July 24, this is a world where the aisle is the runway and the ballroom is the altar, and where LGBTQ+ people of colour and their allies can play out their wedding fantasies. Tickets are available here.

Terrapolis

Part of the Staying with The Trouble exhibition in IMMA, ‘Terrapolis’ is a sequence of four live performances that embraces a chimaera of lands, languages, histories and faltering props. Live works by Léann Herlihy, Sam Keogh, Bea McMahon and Eoghan Ryan are navigated and bridged by artist Venus Patel as Daisy: Prophet of the Apocalypse. Taking place on July 26, tickets are available here.

Ponyhawke Pride

Ponyhawke is hosting a free daytime party on July 26 to celebrate Belfast Pride, followed by a club night ’til late. Taking place in Ulster Sports Club, the all-day soiree features DJs like Conor Schmtz, Matcha, Katiee.eem, Micheál Corr and Popper Cherry. Tickets for the club night are on sale here.

That includes our list of just some of the amazing queer events happening across Ireland this July. If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].