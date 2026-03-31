Elliot Page partners with trans and non-binary theatre company for Shakespeare production

In July, Trans What You Will Theatre is bringing As You Like It to The Space Theatre in London, with an introduction by trans actor and activist Elliot Page. Dedicated to staging Shakespeare productions with all trans and non-binary performers, the theatre company will also be live-streaming the show for global audiences.

Shakespeare’s As You Like It is a comedy that includes cross-dressing and shifting identities, often interpreted as a commentary on the performance of gender. The production provides an opportunity for trans and non-binary artists to showcase their talents and centres their experiences around a timeless story.

Previews of the show will be on July 22 and July 23, with the official premiere on July 24. LGBTQ+ youth groups will receive priority for tickets to an additional matinee performance on July 22, but a free lottery will give LGBTQ+ members under 25-years-old a chance to secure any remaining tickets.

Trans What You Will is also bringing Twelfth Night to the stage in Barcelona on August 1, marking the organisation’s first international production. Both As You Like It and Twelfth Night are directed by Phoebe Kemp (they/them), a trans creative who is focused on making theatre more inclusive and accessible.

“The trans community is still facing worsening oppression worldwide, and the opportunity to counter that with joy is an honour,” Kemp said.

Despite only debuting last summer, Trans What You Will has already made a positive impact. Their historic one-night rehearsed read of Twelfth Night last July sold over 2,300 tickets, raised £8,000 for the UK-based trans charity Not a Phase, and received an introduction from legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Elliot Page will be introducing As You Like It live from New York for its July 24 premiere at The Space Theatre, just one day before London Trans+ Pride 2026.

“Shakespeare wrote characters who defy easy categories long before we had language for it – and that feels as relevant now as it ever has,” Page said. “Trans What You Will is proving that these stories have always belonged to us, and I’m honored to support that work.”

Both in-person tickets and live-stream tickets for As You Like It are available now on The Space Theatre’s website.