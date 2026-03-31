Thousands gather for trans solidarity rally in Washington DC amid "No Kings” protests

Thousands of transgender activists, elected officials, and allies gathered on the National Mall in Washington DC, on Saturday, March 28, for a major rally marking Trans Day of Visibility, in what organisers described as their largest mobilisation to date. The event, organised by the Christopher Street Project, coincided with widespread “No Kings” protests held across all 50 states, drawing millions of participants nationwide. As a result, many described the day as a defining moment for trans people and allies, as well as “No Kings” supporters in the country.

Held just days before the official Trans Day of Visibility on Tuesday, March 31, the rally brought together a broad coalition of more than 30 organisations, including human rights groups, healthcare advocates, and faith-based organisations. Attendance was notably high as attendees travelled from across the United States to show solidarity and to call for stronger federal protections for transgender people in the US.

The demonstration followed a two-day conference and policy forum in Washington, where participants received briefings on key legislative issues affecting transgender communities. Topics included access to healthcare, mental health support, veterans’ services, immigration policy, and religious freedom. Delegates also met with members of Congress to advocate for expanded legal protections and to raise concerns about recent policy developments.

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In a statement, Christopher Street Project founder Tyler Hack emphasised the importance of visibility and political engagement. He said the rally was not only a celebration of transgender identity but also a call to action, urging lawmakers to resist what organisers described as growing threats to transgender rights

Speakers at the rally included prominent activists, public officials, and community leaders, who highlighted the personal and political stakes of the current moment. Many pointed to a recent rise in legislation targeting transgender people, particularly young people and student athletes, as well as restrictions on gender-affirming care.

The trans rights rally took place amid the “No Kings” protests. Organisers of the “No Kings” protests reported that more than eight million people participated in demonstrations nationwide on the same day, mobilising around a range of issues, including civil rights and immigration policy.