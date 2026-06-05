Emma Corrin makes history as first non-binary recipient of Variety's Power of Women award

Emma Corrin became the first non-binary recipient of Variety’s Power of Women award, which aims to celebrate those using their influence to generate positive change for oppressed genders in society.

Corrin came out as non-binary in 2021, joining fellow non-binary actors Jack Haven and Asia Kate Dillon, and helping to pave the way for the likes of Emma D’Arcy and Bella Ramsey, who would later open up publicly about their gender identities.

The actor is known for their roles in Nosferatu, Deadpool and Wolverine, and their breakout role as the adored Lady Diana in Season Four of The Crown.

Corrin told Variety, “I’m incredibly honoured to be the first non-binary person, and now more than ever it is so important for people, no matter how they identify, to be able to celebrate each other.

“It doesn’t have to be women celebrating the power of women; it can be women, queer, non-binary people celebrating the power of women. And I think that’s fucking awesome.”

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The non-binary actor thanked their mother, friends and co-workers who are women, then said, “I’m also lucky enough to have depicted some iconic women on stage and screen, and all of these I have learned from – I have continued to learn from. I would not be who I am today – I would not be standing here without the incredible women around me.”

Corrin has advocated for gender-neutral award categories in the arts. They have also spoken out on the online hate they received since coming out, telling Vanity Fair in 2023 that “it took me aback how much hate I got for that. It was quite a reality check.”

They added that “for a lot of people, it did help. Especially around conversations of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a non-binary person in the world.”

The actor also shared an experience with an audience member after their performance in Orlando: “His grandchild had come out as trans, and he was trying to understand it. Seeing Orlando shifted his whole perspective; he couldn’t thank me enough. It was wild. It was beautiful.”

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Other honourees at the Variety Power of Women awards this year included Joan Collins, Emilia Clarke, Suki Waterhouse and Hannah Waddingham. Cynthia Erivo was also honoured, and said in her speech, “I think we’ve fallen in love with the concept of the powerful woman, but in reality, we seldom celebrate or raise up a woman when she claims her power, steps into it and uses it.”

Look out for the Power of Women award recipient, Emma Corrin, in their much-anticipated upcoming projects: a Netflix Pride & Prejudice series and an as-of-yet-untitled A24 horror film.