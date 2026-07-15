Emma Doran and Drag Race stars to headline Mockie Ah!'s Cork Pride party

One of Ireland’s leading drag hauses and local legends Mockie Ah! have announced their lineup for their annual Cork Pride show taking place on Saturday, August 2 at The Pav.

Leading this year’s celebrations is Irish comedy star Emma Doran, who is joined by the queens as a special co-host alongside Mockie Ah!’s own Candy Warhol. After touring 80 sold-out shows across Ireland with special appearances on Last One Laughing, RTÉ’s No Worries If Not, and even GCN’s Roast Battle Royale, Emma Doran’s involvement in what promises to be Cork’s biggest Pride party yet is highly anticipated.

“We are so excited to welcome Emma Doran to Mockie Ah! for our Pride Party this year! She has been flying the flag for Irish comedy and we are delighted to continue our tradition of collaborating with leading Irish talent,” says Candy Warhol.

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Also joining the celebrations will be RuPaul’s Drag Race stars: Kyran Thrax (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner), Blu Hydrangea (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World winner and Dancing with the Stars Ireland finalist), and Paige Three (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who very recently joined The Pussycat Dolls as a special guest!)

In addition to this already shining lineup, the night will also feature some of Ireland’s finest drag, burlesque, and DJ talent, including but not limited to Candy Warhol, Mia Gold, Laura Lavelle, Robyn Diamonds, Richard Joke, Magenta Fox, and DJ Rosina, with more acts still to be revealed.

Mockie Ah!’s show will be even more special this year, as for the first time ever, the Pride Party will span two floors at The Pav. Upstairs will host the headline show and official afterparty with special guest DJs, while the brand-new downstairs space will feature a more relaxed atmosphere with a plethora of DJs throughout the night.

This show also marks nine years of Mockie Ah!, as well as the launch of Cork Community Pride, making it one of the most significant events the collective has produced thus far.

“We are so incredibly proud of this lineup. As an independent show with no sponsorship, we work so hard each year to bring something new and exciting to our hometown’s Pride celebrations. This year, we are celebrating the launch of Cork Community Pride and celebrating nine years of Mockie Ah!, so it feels very special,” continues Candy Warhol. “This is our biggest lineup yet and we hope everyone comes to support and celebrate with us.”

Tickets can be purchased here!