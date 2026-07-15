New study explores rising hate and supports needed for Ireland's LGBTQ+ community

A new study has been launched to understand rising hate and the changes needed to support LGBTQ+ communities in Ireland. The national research is being conducted by the Sexual Health Centre in Cork, in partnership with NB Social Justice Studio and supported by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).

Entitled CROSSROADS, the study is calling for LGBTQ+ adults living in the Republic of Ireland to fill out an anonymous survey, exploring how rising hate, discrimination, misinformation and disinformation are affecting people today. It will also analyse what changes are needed to better support equality, safety, dignity and belonging.

In recent years, there has been a notable shift in societal attitudes. More and more, LGBTQ+ people are facing instances of hostility, exclusion and online abuse, requiring public policy and services, as well as community responses, to be updated.

The organisers are particularly encouraging trans and gender-diverse people to participate, as well as LGBTQ+ people whose experiences are often underrepresented in research. This includes people from minority ethnic communities, Travellers and Roma, disabled and neurodivergent folks, migrants, younger and older adults and those living in rural locations.

The findings will contribute to one of the first major national evidence bases since 2022 to examine the Irish LGBTQ+ community’s experiences of safety, belonging, discrimination, hostility, online spaces, housing, public services, community support and participation in public life. They will inform recommendations for the government, public videos, health and education services and LGBTQ+ organisations.

Organisers also hope that the research will provide a practical resource that LGBTQ+ communities themselves can use to help shape future priorities, strengthen responses and support positive change.

The survey is open to adults over the age of 18 living in the Republic of Ireland and takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. It is anonymous and confidential, and participants can skip questions or stop at any point.

For more information or to take part, click here.