Sapphics assemble: Final season of I Kissed A Girl gets release date

The final season of queer dating show I Kissed A Girl has just gotten its release date, and fans won’t have much longer to wait. The beloved show is set to air on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three on June 23.

The upcoming season will feature a cast of young queer contestants looking for love in the idyllic scenery of an Italian masseria. Based on the answers given during the application process, 10 singletons are matched up, and their first introductions begin with a kiss to test their chemistry.

Season Two will consist of 10 episodes, with the first four premiering on June 23. From then on, two additional episodes will be released every Tuesday, with the finale set to air on July 14.

This will be the final season of I Kissed A Girl, after the BBC announced the cancellation of the entire franchise earlier in March. At the time, the broadcaster announced that the shows would not be returning due to “funding challenges”, stating that the upcoming season would be the last.

After the announcement, host and LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue took to social media to share: “I’m so proud the show has given us the chance to celebrate so many people from the LGBTQ+ community, who made up our cast.

“I can’t wait for you to see the brand new series of I Kissed A Girl, bringing all the excitement and joy that this show represents.”

As the UK’s first LGBTQ+ dating shows, I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl were instrumental in bringing queer representation to the screen. The cancellation of the shows was met with dismay by fans at a time when the future of LGBTQ+ content on screen appears uncertain.

Netflix’s dating show The Ultimatum: Queer Love was also cancelled after two seasons, while TV series with prominent LGBTQ+ representation have been axed despite high viewership.

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