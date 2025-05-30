Watch: World’s first drag king competition series unveils cast in fierce new teaser

The world’s first drag king competition series, King of Drag, has unveiled the cast taking part in the inaugural season. In a brand new teaser shared on Thursday, May 29, viewers are introduced to the 10 contestants who will be battling it out for the coveted crown.

“Bring in the kings!” host Murray Hill announces at the start of the clip. From there, we meet Perka Sexx, who knows how to be “wildly inappropriate”; Dick Von Dyke, who is “desperately looking to stand out”; Charles Galin King who is just happy to be seen; Tuna Melt, who is “going to give it to you raw”; the king himself King Molasses; the oldest person in the competition Big D; Henlo Bulfrog, who “desperately” wants this; Alexander The Great, who finds “ultimate freedom” in drag; the energetic Pressure K; and Buck Wylde, who wants “every bit of it”.

Joining the cast of drag acts will be a star-studded panel of judges, also known as the King’s Court. Among the names are Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Tenderoni, Sasha Velour, Paul Feig, Gottmik and many more.

The show is set to be a celebration of masculinity in all its forms, serving bold, brilliant and unapologetic talent like never before. Get ready for swagger to meet sequins as the 10 kings take centre stage for this groundbreaking competition.

According to Christopher J. Rodriguez, Co-Founder of Revry, King of Drag is one of the streaming platform’s most ambitious programmes to date. He promised that the show will follow a new and exciting format, explaining, “In each episode, we will learn more about the individual king’s backstory, what motivates them, and their goals.”

Rodriguez added: “We’re going to give the drag competition format a run for its money and give audiences something fresh and original.”

In a press release, Revry also stated that the show will incorporate challenges that emphasise comedy, unconventional performances and “timely commentary on masculinity, which has been part of the drag king subculture for decades.”

Don’t miss King of Drag, streaming June 22, only on Revry.