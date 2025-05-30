US judge dismisses asylum case of gay makeup artist deported to El Salvador prison

A federal immigration judge has dismissed the asylum case of Andry Hernández Romero, a gay makeup artist who was deported to El Salvador’s CECOT prison earlier this year. The decision, delivered on Tuesday, May 27, is one of at least 14 dismissals involving Venezuelans sent to the facility under the Alien Enemies Act.

Hernández Romero was secretly deported by the Trump administration without warning in March while waiting for an asylum hearing at Otay Mesa Detention Center. He was located by his lawyers only after Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele posted footage online of shackled men, including the gay makeup artist, being marched off a US military plane. According to a Time photographer, Hernández Romero reportedly cried out, “I’m gay! I’m a stylist!” before being taken away.

While his legal team has received no confirmation about his condition or whereabouts, the 36-year-old is presumed to be detained in the notorious supermax prison. The facility is described as a modern-day gulag, where inmates are held incommunicado and often without charges.

Regarding the dismissal of Hernández Romero’s asylum case, Lindsay Toczylowski, Executive Director of Immigrant Defenders Law Center, told NBC, “It seems the government’s intention is to complete the disappearance of people to El Salvador… To act as though they weren’t here seeking asylum in the first place.”

She added, “They’re dismissing this proceeding that exists in the United States while providing absolutely no information on how we can communicate with our clients and under what legal authority they’re being held at U.S. government expense in El Salvador.”

Hernández Romero’s asylum case can be reopened, but only if he returns to the US, which is thought to be nearly impossible under the current circumstances. The man has no criminal record and was deported without a judicial hearing.

To support those working on his and other wrongfully detained persons’ releases, a ‘Free Andry’ fundraiser is being held at WorldPride in Washington, DC, on June 6. All funds will go to Immigrant Defenders, with the live event also aiming to raise awareness of the situation.