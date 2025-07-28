First-ever drag king competition series crowns winner in electrifying finale

The history-making show King of Drag has just crowned its first ever winner in an electrifying final episode packed full with drag excellence, comedy, music and stellar performances.

Hosted by drag artist Murray Hill, King of Drag made history when it aired in June 2025, becoming the world’s first drag king competition series. With a legendary panel of judges and 10 formidable competitors, the inaugural season of the show offered a celebration of masculinity in all its forms, serving bold, brilliant and unapologetic talent.

The final episode of King of Drag aired on July 27, when recurring judges Gottmik and Tenderoni and guest judges Lisa Rinna, Cole Escola and Kylie Sonique Love got to watch incredible performances and finally crown the show’s first-ever winner. The finale saw the season’s top three kings, Dick Von Dyke, Henlo Bullfrog, and King Molasses, face off in one last challenge.

Channelling his comedic roots, Dick Von Dyke delighted the judges and audience with a stand-up set, while Henlo Bullfrog attempted a thrilling narrative performance. King Molasses made jaws drop with some impressive stunts, which led him to a final two lip-sync against Dick Von Dyke.

After that, the final decision was made: King Molasses was crowned the winner of the very first season of King of Drag!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the finale, King Molasses said that he hoped his win and the show as a whole would bring drag kings more visibility and “credibility” in pop culture.

“This moment is so much bigger than me in terms of what this cast represents in media and the show’s groundbreaking nature,” he said. “This is a stepping stone for us in terms of what we consume and talk about drag.”

He continued: “There’s misogyny in every line of work. The notions around us are underlined because people assume us to be women, and (society doesn’t) respect women. It’s hatred of women that puts drag kings in a marginalised space within a marginalised space.

“I want to show that drag kings are no different than drag queens. We work hard in community, and because we’re kings, we have to work even harder to support ourselves. That added challenge is what makes us shine. I want my reign to establish our credibility as artists.”