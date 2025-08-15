First-look images drop for new gay military dramedy Boots

The first look images from Netflix’s upcoming gay coming-of-age series Boots have arrived. The long-awaited comedic drama, which started production back in May 2023 and was delayed due to actors’ strikes, is scheduled to arrive on screens on October 9.

Boots, formerly titled The Corps, is inspired by former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine. The series will star 13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope and Liam Oh as Ray McAffey.

“There really isn’t another show like Boots. It’s very funny, uplifting, and has a particularly great soundtrack. You’ll laugh, you’ll cheer, and… I’m sorry, but you’ll probably cry as well,” Heizer said.

The eight-episode show produced by Sony Pictures follows Cameron, a closeted teen, who enlists in the US Marine Corps to follow his straight best friend Ray, whose father is a decorated Marine. The pair must overcome both physical and mental challenges as they struggle through boot camp at a time when being gay in the military is illegal.

Cameron and Ray begin to build strong bonds with their platoon, though, who are described as a group of oddballs, and their time in training becomes just a little bit easier.

“With sharp wit and plenty of heart, Boots is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind,” the Netflix synopsis reads.

Boots was made by showrunners Andy Parker and Jennifer Cecil, who helped create One Tree Hill. It is executive producer and creator of All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Norman Lear’s last ever show, having passed in 2023 at the age of 101.

All episodes of the Netflix series will be released on October 9, and fans can expect both jokes and cliffhangers as they watch Cameron and Ray’s journey unfold.

