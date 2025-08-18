HSE issues call for research to inform trans healthcare in Ireland

The HSE has launched a callout for the “systematic review on evidence” to develop a new model of trans healthcare in Ireland. Members of the public are invited to review the evidence already considered and submit other relevant research, with the consultation remaining open until August 31.

According to the official website, the HSE is developing an “updated Model of Care for gender healthcare services in Ireland”. The new model aims to provide a “clinical framework for safe and effective delivery of gender healthcare services” in the country.

The model does not aim to define what it means to be trans or gender diverse and will be based on two main elements: an evidence base, involving review of relevant research and clinical data relating to gender healthcare; and an experience base, which will investigate experiences of service users, their families and healthcare workers.

In this first phase, the HSE aims to review the available evidence by answering two initial questions:

What clinical needs are known to exist in the population that are attending, or may attend, gender healthcare services?

What are the clinical outcomes of the clinical interventions used in medical transition (such as hormone therapy)?

To answer the first question, the HSE has reviewed over 2,000 papers and sources, 168 of which are in their list of references. They are now inviting members of the public to review the included research and submit any academic papers they might have missed.

People can submit any academic article published in a peer-reviewed journal by using the ‘Suggest a peer review reference’ section of the HSE website. This public consultation will end on August 31, after which submissions will be reviewed and screened for inclusion.

Activists have been calling for improvements on Ireland’s current model of trans healthcare, which is the worst in Europe, according to a 2022 report. Trans people wishing to access gender-affirming care in the country face decade-long waiting lists, as well as uncomfortable experiences within the National Gender Service (NGS).

The current clinical programme followed by the HSE requires preliminary psychiatric examinations. This is a model of care that several countries in Europe, including Iceland, Malta and Spain, have moved away from since 2019.

Activists and healthcare professionals have been calling on the HSE to embrace an informed consent model for gender care, denouncing the country’s “inadequate and unsafe care” for trans people.

