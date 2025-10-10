First LGBTQ+ network launches in Library Association of Ireland

The Library Association of Ireland (LAI) is the professional body that represents libraries and librarians in Ireland. Since its inception in 1928, a variety of groups have been formed within the association to represent its members, such as the School Libraries Group and Career Development Group; however, up until now, there hadn’t been an organised LGBTQ+ network.

The new Rainbow Library Network is the first LGBTQ+ group established within the LAI’s history. The importance of designated networks to foster inclusive spaces in a professional environment cannot be overstated.

Given the rise of far-right attacks on libraries across the country, now more than ever, spaces like these have become vital for fostering community and championing a culture of respect and care within the library sector in Ireland, as well as promoting diverse stories within library collections.

Library staff have been subjected to repeated harassment by far-right agitators over the past few years, with attempts to remove queer books from library shelves and threats of book burning. This new LGBTQ+ group is a decidedly welcome step for the library community in Ireland.

In an international context, with increased censorship in the US, strengthening and building an LGBTQ+ community within the library industry is of paramount importance. Libraries in Ireland are a hub of community activity, and the Rainbow Library Network will play a vital role in strengthening the inclusivity of these community spaces.

The new LAI group began as the Queer Library Alliance, offering a place for librarians and library users to support each other. The group noted the pressing need for organised representation with the professional body.

Emerging from these conversations and the dedicated work of the Queer Library Alliance, the Rainbow Library Network came to fruition this year. With LGBTQ+ library networks such as this one in place all across the world, this new group joins a growing movement of professional queer representation within the library industry.

Speaking about the launch of the Rainbow Library Network, one of the founders said, “This is a huge moment for the queer community and library community. Our first meeting is in October, and we have a bright, collaborative, and strong future ahead of us.”