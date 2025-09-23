Watch: Netflix drops hilarious first trailer for 1990s gay military drama Boots

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for Boots, its forthcoming gay military drama fronted by 13 Reasons Why star Miles Heizer. The series is inspired by Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine and will premiere globally on October 9.

Set in the early 1990s, Boots takes viewers inside the harsh and unpredictable world of the US Marine Corps, at a time when homosexuality in the military was still illegal. Heizer plays Cameron Cope, described as a “directionless” and “closeted” teenager who enlists alongside his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated marine.

The pair join a diverse group of recruits as they attempt to navigate both the physical demands of boot camp and the personal challenges of identity, friendship, and belonging. The official synopsis says the ensemble must confront “the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.”

The trailer gives a first glimpse of Heizer’s character at a Marine Corps recruitment interview. Asked why he wants to join, Cameron hesitates before replying: “Um, for… freedom.” The moment cuts to a rendition of George Michael’s anthem Freedom, performed by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, a 30-member group that includes US military veterans.

A tongue-in-cheek caption accompanying the Boots trailer on YouTube reads: “It’s 1990, you’re fresh out of high school and not sure what to do with your life, so, obviously, you follow your buddy blindly into the US Marine Corps… What could go wrong?”

The ensemble cast features Liam Oh (Parish), Brandon Tyler Moore (Mayor of Kingstown), Blake Burt (Geostorm), Rico Paris (Zola), Dominic Goodman (He’s All That), and Angus O’Brien (Hightown).

Writer and producer Greg Cope White, whose memoir inspired the show, has said the project is a way of bringing to light a rarely explored experience: being a gay man serving in the military before the repeal of the US ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy.

With its mix of sharp humour, military grit and heartfelt storytelling, Boots looks set to offer a fresh perspective on both queer history and coming-of-age struggles.

The series reports for duty on Netflix on October 9.

