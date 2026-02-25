FLINTA artists to be spotlighted at International Women's Day event in Dublin

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s We-Consent project is set to host a special International Women’s Day live music event, Tonn Guthanna (Wave of Voices), on Friday, 6 March 2026 at Wigwam. The event will spotlight and celebrate FLINTA (Female, Lesbian, Intersex, Non-binary, Trans and Agender Persons) artists making waves in Ireland, while raising vital funds for the Centre’s essential services supporting victims and survivors of sexual violence.

The genre-spanning line-up reflects the richness and diversity of Ireland’s contemporary music scene. Performers include the electrifying SexyTadhg, known for theatrical, cabaret-infused performances that boldly celebrate queer identity and Irish language expression. They will be joined by ESSIRAY, Molly Donnery, VATICANJAIL, and Soda Blonde, bringing together a dynamic mix of sounds and styles.

Following the live performances, DJs Derv and DieByVeg will keep the energy high in Wigwam’s Basement space from 11pm until 3am, ensuring there is something for everyone across this vibrant night of music and community. The evening will be MC’d by Sadhbh McLoughlin and forms part of a wider series of International Women’s Day events hosted by Wigwam.

Beyond the celebration, the event carries an urgent message. Sexual violence affects people of all ages, genders and sexualities. In Ireland, four in ten adults (40%) have experienced sexual violence at least once in their lifetime, according to the Central Statistics Office. Women experience disproportionately higher levels, with 52% affected compared to 28% of men. These figures underline the scale of the crisis and the pressing need for continued action.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s mission has a dual focus: preventing the harm and healing the trauma of sexual violence. The organisation provides counselling and therapy services, accompaniment services, webchat support, and the free, confidential 24-hour National Rape Crisis Helpline (1800 77 8888). Through education programmes, training and campaigns such as We-Consent, the Centre also works to challenge harmful attitudes and promote a culture of consent, respect and equality.

Culture, education and shared beliefs can either reinforce inequality or help dismantle it. Cultural change happens through conversation, creativity and community. Tonn Guthanna with We-Consent offers an opportunity to gather, celebrate, reflect and amplify the voices of FLINTA artists who are helping to push that change forward.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with headliners beginning at 7pm sharp. Tickets are priced at €25 for general admission and €15 for unwaged attendees. You can grab yours here.