France appoints new human rights ombudsman who campaigned against same-sex marriage

France has appointed a new human rights ombudsman who previously campaigned against same-sex marriage. Right-wing senator François-Noël Buffet was approved as the country’s Défenseur des droits (Defender of Rights) on Tuesday, July 21, with 43 votes in favour and 39 against.

The independent watchdog is responsible for defending human rights in France and ensuring equal protection under the law. Staff within the ombudsman’s office have reportedly voiced their “dismay” at the appointment, with one person questioning how someone “whose recent views are so starkly at odds with the institution’s recommendations” could be considered.

The politician protested against same-sex marriage in 2013, the year it was legalised in France. Furthermore, in 2021, he voted against extending medically assisted reproduction to single women and lesbian couples. He also abstained during the 2024 vote on enshrining the right to abortion in the French constitution.

At a recent hearing before the National Assembly’s Legal Affairs Committee, a left-wing lawmaker noted Buffet’s history of “racist and homophobic votes”. He responded, saying that he has “evolved” on “a number of issues” and promised “total independence.”

With regard to campaigning against same-sex marriage, he said, “I did something stupid; I had my doubts about the consequences, but not about the principle itself.” However, in 2014, he signed a charter vowing to “preserve the father-mother-child family unit”.

Buffet’s appointment has been described as “further evidence of the Élysée’s contempt of LGBTQIA+ people” by Nicolas Faget of the Association of Gay and Lesbian Parents and Future Parents.

“The Defender of Rights is one of the key bulwarks of the rule of law, and a vital source of redress for victims of discrimination… It’s a critical instrument to uphold rights and combat discrimination,” he continued.

“It’s hard to think of a less suitable candidate to uphold our rights than one who doesn’t believe in them.”

The 62-year-old replaces former journalist Claire Hédon, who held the position for six years. Buffet is a close ally of Bruno Retailleau, a candidate for next year’s presidential election of the conservative Les Républicains party.