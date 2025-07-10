GAA Palestine players denied visas ahead of Irish tour

A group of young players who are part of GAA Palestine has had their visa applications denied ahead of their summer tour in Ireland.

Sport organisation GAA Palestine had planned to host 33 children and young people from Palestine, as well as 14 mentors, who were due to travel to Ireland on July 18. However, they have been denied entry by the Irish Immigration Service and are now seeking clarity on the status of their visa applications.

Sharing the news in a social media post, the organisation said: “Our Irish visa applications for the GAA Palestine summer tour have been refused by the Irish Immigration Service.

“To say that we are deeply disappointed is an understatement. We will be appealing this decision imminently,” they continued. “Our hearts right now are with the 33 young hurlers and 14 mentors who are so looking forward to being welcomed to Ireland next week.

In a statement to RTÉ News, the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration said the reason why the visas were denied was a lack of compliance to visa application criteria. “Confirming that appropriate child protection requirements are in place is essential when considering visa applications for minors,” the statement read.

“In adult cases, evidence of financial means, employment or other ties that indicate a person intends to return home are important criteria. These help to establish that a person has a legitimate reason to come to Ireland, and that they will comply with the conditions of a short-term visa.”

According to a spokesperson for GAA Palestine, the Department of Justice sent them a refusal letter citing insufficient documentation for the applications, which had been submitted to the Irish embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, in early May. The spokesperson questioned why they were informed of the insufficient documentation only one week before they needed the visas, stating that any additional document could have been provided.

Echoing these words, Chairperson of GAA Palestine Steven Redmond said: “Seven days before these young boys and girls were meant to leave the West Bank, we are told that additional documentation is now required — documentation that was already provided or never previously requested or indicated as necessary.

“We went as far as sending a volunteer to the West Bank to assist with additional documentation that was requested as part of our application.”

“Nonetheless, GAA Palestine remains committed to collaborating closely with the Department of Justice to resolve this matter swiftly. We have a dedicated team of volunteers ready to respond and take immediate action.

“We are fully prepared to see this process through. We kindly ask the Government to partner with us in making this happen,” he added.

Redmond also said that the group faces losing over €30,000, as the visa applications required proof of payment for coaches from Ramallah to Amman, Jordan, and return flights from Amman to Cairo in Egypt to Dublin.

“We will lose all of that … We couldn’t get insurance,” he said. “We have done everything as asked. These children are living in a daily horror film, in continuous trauma. The hope of coming to Ireland has given them purpose this past year.”