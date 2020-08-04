Galway Pride 2020 reveal exciting plans for their upcoming unmissable celebrations

With Pride events all around the country going digital due to the ongoing pandemic, the team at Galway Pride 2020 have announced that “the show must go on” as they revealed their own plans for a week of celebration not to be missed.

Running from August 10 – 16, Galway Pride 2020 will have 25 separate events taking place. The Pride Launch will also feature the Community Awards 2020 celebrating important role models, campaigns and community groups. People can expect music nights, movie watch-alongs, and a rainbow cake tutorial.

Several panels will also take place across Pride with topics on anti-racism, mental health, workplace well-being, activism, and trans and non-binary voices.

While the majority of events will be digital, the Galway Pride 2020 team have shared that there will be three ‘in person’ events over the course of the festivities. A flag raising event in Eyre Square with social distancing and masks required, then again in the Square on Wednesday evening there will be the annual vigil, and finally, on the Sunday morning, a cycling, coffee and cake session in collaboration with the Galway Cycling Campaign.

The Galway Community Pride committee are delighted to invite you to our first event. Join us at Eyre Square as we kick off Galway Community Pride 2020 with our Flag Raising ceremony as we begin Pride week 2020. pic.twitter.com/SKDb0NyWOf — Bród na Gaillimhe (@GalwayPride) August 3, 2020

Scott Green, the Pride Chairperson, shared, “Galway Pride has had to adapt in ways it never has before and, like many organisations, we had learn on our feet. We had imagined a very different Pride before Covid-19 made everyone change how we did events like these. So with a mostly virtually calender of events we have managed to deliver another Pride Week because we know how important it is for our community.

“Our theme for Pride 2020 is ‘Ní Neart Go Cur Le Chéile’ which stands for strength through unity. It’s a sign of the times in many ways. Never before have we all had to stick together by making choices and sacrifices not just to keep ourselves safe, but to keep others safe. It’s why this year we have dedicated our Grand Marshal role to all healthcare care workers, for exemplifying these selfless principles.”

“It’s also an important mantra for us in the LGBT+ community. There are those that are increasingly trying to target the most vulnerable of our community and increasing incidents where a seedy underbelly in our society attack our community members with the utmost of bile. The LGBT+ community stands completely united, and united we will continue to progress as a society.”