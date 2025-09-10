Garda accused of assaulting and abusing staff at popular Dublin LGBTQ+ bar

A garda superintendent has been accused of assaulting, threatening and verbally abusing staff at a popular Dublin LGBTQ+ bar, a court heard.

According to an article by court reporter Tom Tuite, the case involving Garda Superintendent Gavin O’Reilly relates to an incident that took place in August 2023 at Pennylane pub, a popular queer venue just off Capel Street. The superintendent is accused of assaulting manager Emma Parks and engaging in threatening, abusive, and insulting behaviour.

O’Reilly pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his non-jury trial opened before Judge John Hughes. The judge heard the testimony of Emma Parks, a Pennylane manager at the time, who recalled the incident, saying that off-duty superintendent Gavin O’Reilly was at the bar’s premises with two friends.

The group drew her attention because of the noise they were making, as they were shouting, singing and pulling at each other. Parks said that she continued to observe the three men and notified the door staff to keep an eye on them.

She subsequently asked them to leave the bar and go grab a bite, adding that they would be welcomed back later. The three men finished their drinks and left, heading in the direction of Capel Street.

However, about two minutes later, the manager of the LGBTQ+ bar saw Garda O’Reilly return. That’s when, according to Parks, the man started shouting and became aggressive.

She alleged that he shouted: “You are never going to work again, I’m going to get this f**king place shut down, what’s your name, what’s your f**king name?”

She added that he told her: “You’re f**king done, you are f**king f**ked”, and displayed aggressive body language, such as clenched fists and bared teeth.

Parks said that the man also revealed that he was a Garda. “My name is Gavin O’Reilly and I’m a superintendent,” he allegedly told her.

At that point, a security man from the nearby sister venue Pantibar intervened, saying, “Come on, man, stop”. However, Garda O’Reilly once again reacted aggressively, shouting “Don’t touch me, you black b**tard” to the bouncer.

Parks alleges that he then proceeded to hit her phone out of her hand, swiping downwards. At that point, two security men restrained the accused until Gardaí arrived.

The court also heard evidence from a 999 call Parks made, in which she explained what had taken place with Garda O’Reilly.

The case was adjourned for evidence from other prosecution witnesses.

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.