Ireland to host European LGBTQIA+ Squash Open for first time

Ireland will host the European LGBTQIA+ Squash Open for the first time. The tournament will take place in Sutton Lawn Tennis Club on September 19 and 20, with athletes from all over the continent travelling to compete.

The European LGBTQIA+ Squash Open is now in its fourth year, having previously held successful editions in Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris. Dublin-based LGBTQ+ club In4Squash are hosting the 2025 event. The group has been active for over 10 years, catering for players at all levels.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, Chair Lorcan Walsh shared: “Over the last year the club has gone from strength to strength, notably joining the Leinster League for the first time. Hosting the European Open is another milestone for the club and its supporters.

“This event is not just a tournament—it’s a vibrant celebration of sport, community, and inclusion,” Lorcan said.

In4Squash was recently crowned Club of the Year by Squash Ireland. President of the national governing body, Rosie Barry, praised the group’s development, noting, “In4Squash the LGBTQIA+ squash club continues to grow and thrive, as evident in their hosting the LGBTQIA+ Squash European Open this September. Squash Ireland extends a warm welcome to all participants and thanks to Sutton LTC for providing a wonderful venue for this event.”

Scott Graham, CEO of Squash Ireland, also commented on the tournament’s significance, saying, “Squash Ireland is committed to creating a healthy, sporting environment and a supportive community for LGBTQ+ players, coaches, referees and supporters. We are delighted that In4Squash is hosting the European LGBTQIA+ Open, an event that celebrates inclusion and brings our sport to a wider audience.”

Players wanting to compete in the 2025 European LGBTQIA+ Squash open are encouraged to register via the In4Squash website. The club welcomes new players across all levels to join throughout the year, with beginner sessions scheduled every six weeks.

