Trailblazing trans women honoured in Glamour's new Women of the Year issue

Glamour UK has spotlighted nine influential trans women in its annual ‘Women of the Year Awards’ issue, celebrating their impact across fashion, music, writing and activism. The feature includes model and campaigner Munroe Bergdorf, journalist Shon Faye, actor and creator Bel Priestley, models Munya, Ceval Omar and Taira, campaigners Dani St James and Maxine Heron, and musician Mya Mehmi, each recognised for their contribution to culture and community.

In the feature and accompanying social post, Glamour UK refers to the group as “dolls”, championing their achievements and sisterhood during what many describe as an increasingly hostile climate for trans people.

Speaking to the magazine, Bergdorf stressed the urgency of protecting trans lives. “I think that it is time that we have the conversation about protecting the transgender community, especially trans women who are being so heavily targeted,” she said.

She noted a significant rise in online vitriol, adding, “I’ve had such an increase in hate online in a way that I haven’t really navigated before.” Beyond awareness, Bergdorf urged real action to accompany allyship: “We also need to turn that into action.”

Heron, communications officer for Not A Phase, reflected on the intensity of public scrutiny around trans lives, admitting: “This is the first time I’ve wondered if coming out was the right thing.”

Meanwhile, Taira highlighted the potential pitfalls of terms like “dolls” being misused, warning that it could risk objectifying trans bodies. “We just want to have a good life with dignity, as everybody does. We are not threatening anyone by merely existing,” she said.

Priestley commented on the wider political context, arguing that recent judicial decisions have emboldened hostility. “I think the Supreme Court ruling really gave people the justification to say what they want because the media and the government are basically backing their views,” she noted.

Despite the challenges, a strong message of unity runs throughout. St James and Munya celebrated the sense of solidarity among trans women, while Omar called for meaningful economic inclusion, urging brands to hire trans models. Mehmi’s rallying cry, “Put some respect on it, b*tch!” captured the bold spirit of the group.

Supporters reacted with enthusiasm online, praising the feature as stunning, powerful and overdue. In a climate where trans lives remain under intense scrutiny, Glamour UK’s tribute honours visibility, resilience and the strength of sisterhood.