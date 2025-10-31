UN report finds Ireland complicit in genocide in Gaza

A recently published report from the UN has found that Ireland is among the countries complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The report, which is titled Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime, was authored by the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese.

As the report states, a number of countries have “enabled longstanding systematic violations of international law by Israel” through “direct support, material aid diplomatic protection and, in some cases, active participation”.

“Renewal is only possible if complicity is confronted, responsibilities are met and justice is upheld,” the report states.

Ireland, along with the Netherlands, France and Morocco, was listed as one of the states that permitted the transfer of weapons through ports and airports, which, according to the report, indicates “an intent to facilitate Israeli crimes”.

“Trade and the supply of materials and weapons to Israel rely on Third States’ transportation infrastructure,” the report states. “Ports known to have facilitated the trans-shipment to Israel of F-35 parts, weapons, jet fuel, oil and/or other materials include Türkiye, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Greece, Morocco and the US. Airfields in Ireland, Belgium and the United States also support transfers.”

The report also outlined how Ireland continues to trade with Israel, despite calls for EU states to cease trading with the state amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The largest dual-use trade is in integrated circuits with Ireland, which increased from US$2.2 billion in 2022 to US$3.2 billion in 2024,” the report reads.

In the reports’ recommendations, Albanese urges states to cause no further harm to the Palestinian people by exerting pressure for a permanent ceasefire, deploying naval and land convoys to ensure safe humanitarian access and to support the re-opening of Gaza’s international airport and port to facilitate aid delivery.

States have also been urged to recognise Palestinian self-determination and justice as “essential to lasting peace and security”.

The report urges states to suspend military, trade and diplomatic relations with Israel, to investigate and prosecute officials, corporates and individuals who have facilitated the genocide and to cooperate fully with the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

Earlier this month, the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign called out Ireland’s complicity in a statement.

They wrote: “Simon Harris has called Israel’s actions ‘genocide’, ‘unconscionable’ and ‘unacceptable’ — yet the Irish government is barely lifting a finger to end Ireland’s deep complicity in this genocide. It won’t act to stop the Central Bank offshoring of the processing Israel’s genocide bonds, it won’t stop the use of Shannon Airport and Irish airspace for transiting weapons to Israel, it won’t stop dual-use exports to Israel.”

The statement continued: “It won’t ban the state investment fund — that invests our taxes — from investing in companies that profit from Israel’s illegal colonial settlements. It won’t even commit to ensuring the new Occupied Territories Bill bans both trade and services with illegal Israeli settlements – in fact despite promising the swift implementation of the OTB, we are still waiting.”