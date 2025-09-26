Government urged to publish HIV action plan ahead of Dublin conference

The government has been urged to publish its National HIV Action Plan as a landmark conference takes place in Dublin this week. Hosted at the Ashling Hotel on September 29 and 30, the event will discuss Ireland’s commitment to ending new HIV transmissions by 2030.

The publication of an HIV action plan is included in the Programme for Government and is recognised as central to achieving national and international elimination targets. At the conference, a group of experts will highlight best practices and effective initiatives to ensure the government’s promise is turned into action.

Sharing their insights will be infectious disease specialist Prof Patrick Mallon, Sussex-based Irish Clinical Professor and Consultant in HIV Medicine & Sexual Health Yvonne Gilleece and UK government advisor on HIV and Chair of the HIV Action Plan Implementation Group for England Prof Kevin Fenton, as well as a range of well-known advocates. Organised by HIV Ireland and Fast-Track Cities, this is thought to be Ireland’s first national HIV conference.

Fast-Track Cities is a global partnership between cities and municipalities across the world and four core organisations: the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (IAPAC), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), and the City of Paris. Locations are designated as Fast-Track Cities by signing a declaration which outlines a set of commitments to achieve certain objectives.

Across the Republic of Ireland, four cities have joined the initiative, including Dublin (with partner organisation HIV Ireland); Cork (with partner organisation Sexual Health Centre); Galway (with partner organisation Sexual Health West); and Limerick (with partner organisation GOSHH). Northern Ireland has also signed the declaration, backed by Belfast and Derry City Councils.

