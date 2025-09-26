Horror film Together pulled from China after AI used to make gay couple straight

Together has been pulled from Chinese cinemas after a local distributor allegedly used AI to alter a same-sex couple into a heterosexual pairing.

In July and August, audiences in the US, UK and Europe were introduced to the body horror film directed by Michael Shanks and starring real-life married actors Alison Brie (Community) and Dave Franco (Now You See Me). The story follows their characters as they leave behind city life for the countryside, only to confront a strange and menacing force that reshapes their bodies in disturbing ways.

When the film arrived in China earlier this month, however, it sparked controversy. Viewers on the popular social media site Douban alleged that a key scene had been digitally manipulated.

According to reports, the face of a male character involved in a same-sex relationship was replaced with that of a woman, reframing the relationship as heterosexual. For many, this edit undermined the film’s central themes of transformation and identity.

One user wrote: “A crucial aspect of the body horror genre is its inclusion of queer bodily experiences, especially in this film.”

The film’s Chinese distributor, Hishow, soon halted screenings, citing only “changes in the distribution plan.” In response, international distributor Neon issued a statement condemning the alterations: “Neon does not approve of Hishow’s unauthorised edit of the film and has demanded they cease distributing this altered version.” Hishow has yet to comment further.

The incident has drawn wider attention because it highlights a growing trend of film and television censorship in China. In the past, international productions have been subject to cuts or edits to remove LGBTQ+ themes.

In 2018, broadcaster Mango TV excluded Ireland’s Eurovision entry due to the inclusion of two male dancers. Later that year, Bohemian Rhapsody was released in China with references to Freddie Mercury’s sexuality removed.

In 2021, major streaming platforms, including Tencent Video and iQiyi, edited out a segment celebrating queer fans from the Friends reunion. Other films, such as Alien: Covenant and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, have also been altered.

What sets Together apart is the use of AI to change the identities of characters rather than cutting scenes. This development raises broader concerns about the future of digital editing in global cinema.

