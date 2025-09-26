Irish queens snatch wigs in first episode of Drag Race UK Season 7

Irish queens Elle Vosque and Bonnie Ann Clyde have officially entered the Werk Room of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The pair joined 10 other contestants in the first episode of Season 7, which debuted on Thursday, September 25.

Introducing themselves with fierce one-liners and eye-catching looks, the performers were warmly welcomed by Mama Ru, who teased the cash prize of £25,000. After taking part in the first maxi challenge of the season and strutting the ‘Queen of Your Hometown’ runway, judges Ru, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Joel Dommett chose their top three ensembles.

Belfast’s Elle Vosque, who wore a Titanic-inspired look, finished in first place, followed by Catrin Feelings and Paige Three. In an Instagram post after the episode aired, Vosque shared: “OH MY GOD. I WON THE PREMIERE EPISODE!

“Receiving a Ru Peter badge right off the bat gagged me! So grateful and honoured- I shall be wearing that badge with pride!

“What an amazing episode showcasing every Queen in our amazing cast- love each and everyone of them and I can’t wait to see more!”

Speaking about the runway theme, she added, “Hometown is such an iconic category. I felt very proud wearing this on the main stage representing Belfast and my favourite local architecture”.

Dublin’s Bonnie Ann Clyde also made it through to the next round, after making history as the Republic of Ireland’s first representative on the show.

“What an absolutely stunning way to start off a season,” she shared. “It’s honestly the most incredible and nerve-wrecking feeling walking into that Werk Room.”

Bonnie said she hopes audiences were as “encapsulated” with her entrance look as she was, adding, “Honestly this is such a dream come true.”

To follow the two Irish queens on their Drag Race UK journey, stream episodes on WOW Presents Plus every Thursday. What’s more, if you want to see the pair in person, they have just announced the Tuck of the Irish tour, hitting Belfast, Dublin and Cork across October.

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.