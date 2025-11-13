Hate crime coalition demands action against rising extremism in Ireland

Following the arrests of men suspected of involvement with a violent far-right organisation, the Coalition Against Hate Crime has warned that Ireland is facing a growing and deeply concerning threat of hate-driven extremism, racism, intolerance, and harassment.

Representing 22 civil society organisations, the Coalition said these developments highlight the urgent need for a whole-of-government, human rights-based response to tackle hate and extremism in all their forms.

“These arrests are a stark reminder that hate can take root and grow when it goes unchallenged,” the Coalition said. “Intimidation and violence targeting international protection applicants, LGBTQI+ people, disabled people, Travellers, Roma, and other racialised or minoritised groups have become an alarming feature of public life. These are not isolated incidents. They are connected, escalating, and deeply harmful to the fabric of our democracy.”

While acknowledging the work of An Garda Síochána and the PSNI in preventing harm, the Coalition stressed that a criminal justice response alone is insufficient. It called for a sustained and coordinated national strategy, centred on prevention, inclusion, and education.

A key demand is the development of a comprehensive National Action Plan Against Hate, created in partnership with affected communities and aligned with Council of Europe standards. The Coalition also urged the full implementation of the Criminal Justice (Hate Offences) Act 2024 and the modernisation of the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989 to ensure Ireland meets international human rights obligations.

In addition, the Coalition Against Hate Crime called for a coordinated, evidence-based national strategy to counter online hate, misinformation, and disinformation. This would include stronger regulation of digital platforms, clear accountability mechanisms, and investment in education and prevention.

“Preventing hate and extremism requires more than policing. It demands leadership, education, and investment in communities,” the Coalition said. “Schools, youth programmes, and public institutions must be equipped to foster understanding and counter misinformation.”

Emphasising that any response must safeguard fundamental rights, the Coalition stated: “A human rights-based approach recognises that freedom of expression, safety, equality, and freedom from discrimination are mutually reinforcing. Hate crimes and incitement to hatred are not expressions of free speech; they are violations of rights.”

With the Garda Commissioner set to appear before the Oireachtas Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Committee, the Coalition Against Hate Crime said this moment calls for decisive leadership to defend democracy, safety, and equality for all who live in Ireland.