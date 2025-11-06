Two men arrested in connection with arson attack at Drogheda IPAS centre

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of their ongoing investigation into an arson attack at an International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre in Drogheda, County Louth. The arrests come less than a week after the fire broke out at the residential facility.

The incident occurred late on Friday, October 31, when five people, including four children and one baby, were rescued from the upper floor of the IPAS centre. A total of 28 residents were inside the accommodation. Several were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for assessment, though none sustained serious injuries.

Early reports, echoed by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan on Saturday morning, suggested that fireworks had been thrown into the building, fuelling speculation that the incident might have been a Halloween prank gone wrong. However, CCTV footage later appeared to show a man entering the property and igniting petrol in the stairwell.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that two men, both aged in their twenties, were taken into custody in connection with the attack. The first suspect was arrested in County Louth on Wednesday night, November 5, under the Criminal Damage Act 1991. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the area. The second man was arrested on the morning of Thursday, November 6, under the same legislation and is also being held for questioning.

According to sources, both suspects are known to Gardaí for involvement in low-level drug dealing and are considered the “chief suspects” in the case.

The attack has provoked widespread condemnation across Ireland. Green Party justice spokesperson Patrick Costello accused the Government of “ignoring far-right violence”, warning that without decisive action, “deaths” could occur. Other opposition figures, including People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy and the Social Democrats’ Gary Gannon, urged political leaders to calm tensions and avoid rhetoric that fuels hostility towards migrants.

A resident from Ghana who had been living in the IPAS centre commented on the arson attack, telling RTÉ: “The children could have died. How can somebody be so cruel?”.

John Lennon, CEO of migrant rights organisation DORAS, said the arson attack had left many asylum seekers frightened. “These are people who have done nothing wrong. They are not to blame for any of Ireland’s social or economic problems,” he said.