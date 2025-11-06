Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and Cole Escola are working on a Miss Piggy movie

It’s about damn time. Miss Piggy is getting her own movie, finally, and Cole Escola is writing it. The most cultured and refined muppet is getting the spotlight she deserves.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lawrence was on Las Culturistas, the podcast hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. She divulged the hot revelation that she, Emma Stone, and Cole Escola are working on a brand new movie starring the sassy pig puppet.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon,” Lawrence stated on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Lawrence brought the idea to Emma Stone, fellow Oscar-winner, ‘muppet-head’, and film producer. The Hunger Games star also said that she and Stone are likely to co-star alongside Miss Piggy in the upcoming venture.

Created by puppeteers Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz, the diva that is Miss Piggy got her start in the business on October 13, 1974. She was on a Herb Alpert TV special, going under the name Pigathia Lee. This was before finding her place on The Muppet Show in 1976. Miss Piggy has stolen our hearts and any scene she has been a part of ever since.

Unfortunately, the divine diva has not made a new appearance on our screens in over 10 years. Furthermore, the beloved camera-hog has only ever played supporting roles. Lawrence and Stone have been working hard to rectify that gross error. She clearly has the chops to dominate a lead performance. It’s like she’s been in movie jail. Let her out!

In a genius move, the dynamic duo recruited Cole Escola to write the screenplay. Escola wrote Oh Mary!, a play about a spoof version of Abraham Lincoln’s wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, to much acclaim. They went on to win a Tony for their performance in the lead role. The Broadway hit will be coming to the West End next month.

To add to the excitement, Seth Rogen is working on a Muppets 50th anniversary special for 2026 featuring Sabrina Carpenter. They’re so back. The fashionista, Miss Piggy herself, said, “I don’t follow trends. I am the trend,” in an interview with WWD. In the meantime, while waiting impatiently for the new Miss Piggy movie by Cole Escola and co, you can watch her one-hour special from 1982.