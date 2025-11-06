LGBT Ireland condemn recent homophobic assaults in Cork and Limerick

LGBT Ireland have condemned recent assaults on members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland, and said they have caused “deep distress” for the wider community.

Last month, two Cork drag queens, Krystalqueer and Queen Lucina were assaulted while filming a promotional video on Oliver Plunkett Street. Separately, Gardaí are investigating an alleged homophobic assault in Limerick in which one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In their statement, LGBT Ireland described these incidents as “shocking”, and said they “underscore the urgent need to actively combat hate and prejudice in Ireland and ensure the safety and dignity of all people.”

The attacks, the organisation said, are not “isolated incidents”.

“They come at a time when we are seeing a worrying rise in hate and hostility directed at LGBTQI+ people and other marginalised communities across Ireland,” the statement read.

“The recent surge in hate crimes, hate speech, and the spread of online misinformation reflects a broader pattern that affects all of us. An attack on one community is an attack on all of us and the inclusive, respectful Ireland we all strive to build.”

LGBT Ireland extended solidarity to those impacted by homophobic attacks, as well as the wider community.

Anne Byrne, LGBT Ireland’s CEO, said the country’s LGBTQ+ community is facing an “incredibly difficult time”.

“These attacks have shaken us, but they have also strengthened our resolve,” she said.

“Rising hate and intolerance have no place in our society. We stand in solidarity with the victims of these assaults, and with all communities in Ireland who have been targeted by hate and violence.

“Together, through courage, compassion, and unity, we will continue to build an Ireland where everyone can live safely and openly as themselves — with pride and free from hate.”

In their statement, LGBT Ireland pointed to the Criminal Justice (Hate) Offences Act 2024, which recognises sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics as protected grounds. While LGBT Ireland said this act represents an “important step in strengthening protections for victims of hate crimes”, further legislation is required in order to ensure “robust reporting, thorough investigation, and improved supports for victims”.

The statement continued: “Beyond the criminal law, there is an urgent need for a National Action Plan Against Hate that addresses the root causes of hate, promotes education and awareness, and strengthens supports for affected communities.”

LGBT Ireland also urged anyone who may need support at this time to reach out to the LGBT Ireland National Helpline on 1800 929 539, or to access their online chat services on lgbt.ie.

The organisation also urged anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate crime to make a report with the Gardaí, by reporting it at a local station, by contacting the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or by using the Garda website to report a crime.

In an emergency situation, LGBT Ireland stressed the importance of contacting the emergency services on 999 or 112.