Health Minister suspends Northern Ireland participation in puberty blockers trial

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has suspended Northern Ireland’s participation in the Pathways puberty blockers trial, citing a legal challenge opposing the study.

In a statement, he said: “Having taken account of the ongoing judicial review into the UK Government’s clinical trial of puberty blockers, I have decided to suspend Northern Ireland’s agreement to participate in the UK-wide Pathways trial until the legal process has concluded.

“Should the trial ultimately be given the green light to proceed, I shall take the views of Executive colleagues before any potential lifting of the pause.”

A High Court lawsuit against the Pathways trial has been brought forward by psychotherapist James Esses and campaigner Keira Bell.

Rainbow Project, a LGBTQ+ charity based in Northern Ireland, has condemned the Minister’s decision and urged the Government to “stop playing politics with trans lives”.

In a statement, the group said: “The Rainbow Project unequivocally condemns the decision by the Health Minister to suspend Northern Ireland’s participation in the puberty blockers clinical trial following a significant amount of political pressure.

“This decision runs contrary to the Executive’s stated agreement to participate in this trial, and demonstrates that the apparent need for evidence-gathering and more research are being abandoned in favour of political game-playing and culture wars.”

Rainbow Project’s Policy Campaigns and Communications Manager Alexa Moore said the Nesbitt’s decision to suspend is “very clearly based in politics”.

“Trans communities are bearing the brunt of a political culture that views us as a stick with which to beat political opponents, not as real people with real lives and real healthcare needs,” she said.

“This decision demonstrates that no amount of evidence, no amount of research, no amount of suffering within trans communities will trump the need for politicians to score political points against each other at our expense.”

The trial, which is being co-ordinated by King’s College, was launched after the UK banned puberty blockers for those under the age of 18. It is set to study the effects of puberty blockers on young people over the course of four years.

While anti-trans campaigners have criticised the trial, concerns have also been raised by major international medical organisations. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), alongside its European (EPATH) and US (USPATH) counterparts, warned that the trial may violate ethical standards around voluntary informed consent, as participation would currently be the only route for young people to access puberty blockers through public healthcare.