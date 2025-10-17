Long-acting HIV prevention injection to be made available in England and Wales

The NHS is set to roll out a long-term HIV prevention injection in England and Wales, in a move that has been hailed as “groundbreaking” by the UK’s Secretary for Health and Social Care.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence approved the cabotegravir injection today, and it will be made available to patients who are at risk of HIV but unable to take pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) tablets. The rollout to 1,000 people is expected in the coming months, according to the NHS.

The injection acts as an alternative to daily PrEP pills and is given every two months. NHS patients will receive their dose at sexual health clinics in England and Wales. PreP, whether oral or injectable, is close to 100% effective at preventing HIV transmission.

If a person taking cabotegravir is exposed to the virus, the injection blocks the enzyme integrase, thereby preventing HIV from becoming an established infection in the patient.

In a statement, the UK Secretary for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said the rollout of the prevention injection will play a crucial role in reducing HIV cases in England.

He said: “The approval of this game-changing injection perfectly embodies what this government is determined to deliver – cutting-edge treatments that save lives and leave no one behind. For vulnerable people who are unable to take other methods of HIV prevention, this represents hope.

“We’re making real progress on HIV, with PrEP use up by 8% this year, and our ambition goes even further. England will be the first country to end HIV transmissions by 2030, and this breakthrough preventative therapy is another powerful tool in our arsenal to reach that crucial goal.”

The PrEP injection is already available on the NHS in Scotland, while it is not currently available in this form in Ireland. Patients can, however, take PrEP in tablet form. People who are at risk of developing HIV may be prescribed PrEP for free through a public PrEP clinic if they have a drug payment scheme card, a medical card or a long-term illness card.

