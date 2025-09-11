Hong Kong lawmakers reject bill on same-sex couples’ rights

Lawmakers in Hong Kong have voted against a bill that would have granted rights to same-sex couples who entered a civil partnership or marriage abroad. The move has received widespread backlash both from local activists and internationally.

On Wednesday, September 10, Hong Kong’s unicameral legislative council (LegCo) rejected the bill with a vote of 71 to 41. The vote followed months of debate, with conservative factions stating that the bill threatened “family values”.

If enacted, the bill would have introduced a registration system to grant recognition to same-sex couples in Hong Kong who had already legally entered a union overseas. The system would grant them certain rights, such as hospital visitation.

The proposal faced strong opposition from religious groups and pro-Beijing legislators. The bill was the first to be rejected by lawmakers since an electoral overhaul was carried out by the Chinese government, aiming to ensure that only pro-Beijing candidates could run Hong Kong and effectively eliminate opposition.

The rejected bill came after the Court of Final Appeal issued a ruling in favour of LGBTQ+ rights in 2023, ordering the government to create a legal framework for same-sex partnerships. The government had two years to implement the ruling and it is now unclear how it intends to comply with this constitutional obligation.

“Today is a disappointing day for Hong Kong,” advocacy group Hong Kong Marriage Equality said in a statement. “(It) sends a troubling signal to both local and international communities — that court rulings may be disregarded and the dignity of individuals overlooked.”

Jimmy Sham, the activist who launched the case that led to the Court of Final Appeal’s ruling, also commented, saying: “I still want everybody to have hope because this is not the end game. We still have a chance to improve the rights in Hong Kong, to improve the equal rights for our same-sex (couples).”

Amnesty International also condemned the lawmakers’ decision. “Today the Hong Kong authorities failed to address the inequality faced by same-sex couples in all areas of their lives,” the organisation said in a statement.

It added, “The proposed bill on same-sex partnerships was flawed, but in rejecting it lawmakers have shown an alarming disdain for LGBTI rights.

“Yet even a small step forward in rights for same-sex couples has proved unpalatable to the Legislative Council. It is a setback which shows just how far Hong Kong has to go before everyone in the city can enjoy equal rights.”

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.