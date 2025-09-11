RTÉ announces Ireland won't participate in Eurovision if Israel allowed to take part

RTÉ has announced that Ireland will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete, citing grave humanitarian concerns over the ongoing situation in Gaza. In a statement released today, September 11, 2025, the broadcaster said its continued involvement in Eurovision would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.”

The statement also expressed deep concern over the targeted killing of journalists, the denial of access to international media, and the unresolved plight of hostages.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the Eurovision Song Contest, has yet to make a final decision on Israel’s inclusion in the 2026 edition. RTÉ stated that its own decision would ultimately depend on the EBU’s position, but made it clear that Ireland’s participation is unlikely should Israel be permitted to take part.

Kevin Bakhurst, Director General of RTÉ, said: “RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza. We are also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists, the denial of international media access, and the continuing plight of hostages in the region.”

The 2026 contest is set to be the 70th anniversary edition and will be held in Vienna, Austria, following Austria’s victory in Basel earlier this year. JJ won the 2025 contest for Austria with his song ‘Wasted Love’. Ireland was represented in Basel by Emmy with her song ‘Laika Party’.

Controversy surrounding Israel’s participation in Eurovision has intensified over recent years. Protests erupted during the 2024 contest in Malmö, Sweden, and again in Basel in 2025. The issue has sparked calls for a cultural boycott, with more than 70 former Eurovision contestants signing an open letter earlier this year urging the EBU to ban Israel from the competition.

RTÉ is not alone in its concerns. Broadcasters from Spain and Slovenia have also sought dialogue with the EBU regarding Israel’s participation. At the EBU’s General Assembly in July, several member organisations reportedly raised objections to Israel’s continued inclusion.

Ireland has a long and celebrated history in Eurovision, having participated since 1965 and won a record seven times, most recently in 1996. However, RTÉ’s current stance on Ireland’s participation in the 2026 Eurovision contest signals a significant moment in Irish solidarity with Palestine and condemnation of Israel’s actions.

Over 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its genocidal military assault on Gaza in October 2023. Moreover, people in Gaza are currently facing the “worst-case scenario of famine” due to an aid blockade imposed by Israel. The blockade is causing what the World Health Organization (WHO) described as a “man-made” mass starvation.