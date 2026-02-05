Hugh Wallace's final Home of the Year series to air following architect's untimely death

RTÉ confirmed that the new series of Home of the Year and The Great House Revival will air this spring, despite the untimely death of beloved gay Irish TV personality Hugh Wallace.

Renowned architect Hugh Wallace passed away aged 68 last year, on December 1. News of his death was announced by his husband, Martin Corbett, who shared an Instagram post saying the architect had “passed away suddenly”.

Following the news, tributes started to pour in, with many remembering Wallace’s kindness and enthusiasm, as well as his passion for creative design and his advocacy for the wider benefits of good architecture.

Famous for his warm on-screen presence, Hugh Wallace was a popular face on Irish TV, having risen to fame through shows such as Home of the Year and The Great House Revival. Filming for the 12th series of Home of the Year had been completed prior to the architect’s death.

Now, RTÉ has released a statement confirming that the series will be broadcast “with the full support of his family”. Wallace had been a judge on the show since its beginning, and RTÉ said the architect will be remembered for his warmth and humour, and for “consistently capturing the hearts of viewers”.

Moreover, the national broadcaster confirmed that The Great House Revival will also return in the spring, honouring Wallace’s “remarkable dedication, passion, vibrant spirit, and enduring love for design and architecture”.

Commenting on the decision, RTÉ Managing Editor, Video, Seán Mac Giolla Phadráig said: “Hugh had such an enormous place in the hearts of our audience who loved him dearly.

“We’re very grateful to his family and colleagues for allowing us to show Hugh in these final series, which showcase his love for architecture and passion for the work he did across both Home of the Year and The Great House Revival. We miss him greatly. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.”