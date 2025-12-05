Ireland will not compete in Eurovision 2026 after Israel permitted to participate

Ireland won’t take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 following the organisers’ decision to allow Israel to compete. Broadcasters in Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia have also announced they will boycott this year’s competition.

Israel’s participation in Eurovision has been faced with widespread condemnation since the nation launched its genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023. Activists have been calling on the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the contest, to forbid Israel’s participation, much like they did with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this year, RTÉ and other national broadcasters committed to boycotting Eurovision if Israel would still be allowed to compete. In a statement released at the time, Ireland’s national broadcaster said Israel’s continued involvement in Eurovision would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.”

At a meeting in Geneva held on Thursday, December 4, members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) held a vote on reforms “to reinforce trust and protect neutrality” of the contest. However, they decided not to vote on participation in the competition, thus clearing the way for Israel to take part in the 2026 contest.

“A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision song contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place,” the EBU said in a statement.

After the decision, RTÉ released a statement saying that the broadcaster’s decision remained unchanged. “RTÉ will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, nor will RTÉ broadcast the competition,” a spokesperson said.

“RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk.

“RTÉ remains deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza during the conflict and the continued denial of access to international journalists to the territory.”

In addition to Ireland, other countries have decided to withdraw from the competition over Israel’s participation, including Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia. Iceland is set to decide next week, while Belgium, Finland and Sweden are also considering a boycott. If key Eurovision participants and supporters decide to boycott, it could lead to a significant decline in audience figures and potential sponsorships, which could significantly impact the contest.

Meanwhile, the BBC in the UK said that it will broadcast the contest next year, stating that they support the EBU’s decision. “This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive,” a statement read. The German broadcaster SWR also confirmed the country would take part in Eurovision 2026.

Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign Chairperson Zoë Lawlor welcomed RTÉ’s decision to withdraw from Eurovision. “RTÉ standing by September’s commitment not to participate in Eurovision is very welcome, and a testimony to the years-long campaign by activists, artists, arts collectives, trade unions, LGBTQ+ allies, venues and, of course, the RTÉ staff members of the Dublin Broadcasting Branch of the NUJ,” she said.

“It is the culture of impunity that has seen no sanctions of Israel for its crimes against the Palestinian people that has enabled it to commit genocide. This must end and Israel must be isolated from all international competitions.

“It is shameful that the EBU has not expelled Israel to date, and that the vote on its participation did not go ahead today.

“There can be no artwashing and culturewashing of Israel’s apartheid and genocide and, until the EBU does the right thing, we reiterate the Palestinian call for a boycott of Eurovision.”