First Know Your Rights guide for trans and non-binary people launched in Ireland

Ireland’s first-ever Know Your Rights guide for trans and non-binary people has been launched on Tuesday, December 9. Produced as a collaboration between the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), ShoutOut and Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI), the publication is Ireland’s first comprehensive guide dedicated to outlining the legal rights of trans and non-binary individuals.

The Know Your Rights guide was developed with input from legal experts and informed by extensive consultations with trans and non-binary people. It aims to bridge long-standing gaps in accessible rights-based information.

The guide provides accessible information for both adults and young people, covering areas such as legal gender recognition, family and parental rights, healthcare access, safety and protection from harm, education, workplace equality, access to goods and services, interactions with law enforcement, prison rights and participation in sport.

Launching the guide, ICCL Executive Director Joe O’Brien highlighted both its timeliness and importance, “Trans and non-binary people deserve to live with dignity, in safety and free from discrimination in every aspect of their lives. ICCL is deeply concerned by the growing efforts to undermine the rights of gender-diverse communities.

“As we mark ten years of the Gender Recognition Act, this guide ensures that trans and non-binary people of all ages can access clear and accurate information about the rights and protections that exist under Irish and EU law.”

TENI Executive Director Daire Dempsey emphasised the need for such a resource, “This guide is a significant step towards ensuring that all trans and non-binary individuals can access clear and easy-to-understand information about their rights, whether they are adults or under 18.

“It also reflects the realities of the barriers our community continues to face, including gaps in legal gender recognition and difficulties accessing gender-affirming healthcare. TENI will continue advocating to strengthen these protections and to build an Ireland where everyone can live in dignity, safety and happiness.”

ShoutOut Executive Director Ruadhán Ó Críodáin noted the Know Your Rights guide’s role in supporting education and allyship: “Although progress has been made, many in our community still face social and legal challenges to living authentically. This guide will be supported by a new capacity-building workshop for professionals and service providers, helping organisations better understand and uphold the rights of trans and non-binary people.”

The guide is now available online (here) and is intended as a vital tool for trans and non-binary people, their families, and professionals working across public services.

