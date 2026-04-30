Irish activists among 175 detained after Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla

Six Irish citizens are among 175 activists detained after a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip was intercepted by Israeli forces, according to officials. The vessels, part of a larger convoy of more than 20 boats, were stopped at sea, with Israel’s foreign ministry stating that those on board are now being transported to Israel “peacefully.” Organisers of the flotilla have strongly disputed that account, claiming the interception took place in international waters near Greece and describing it as a serious breach of international law.

Among those involved is Margaret Connolly, the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly. It is understood that the vessel she is travelling on was not intercepted and continues to sail towards Crete.

Irish activist Caoimhe Butterly, who was aboard an independent observer vessel accompanying the flotilla, described it as “a pretty eventful night.” Speaking to RTÉ, she said communication with those detained has been limited, and details remain unclear. She noted that individuals ranged from those in their mid-20s to a 76-year-old mariner.

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Butterly reported that Israeli commandos boarded the vessels sequentially, taking control and detaining passengers. She argued that, under international law, such actions in waters outside Israeli jurisdiction could amount to unlawful detention. She added that some activists fear the situation may even be considered a form of “kidnapping on the high seas.”

According to the World Food Programme, an estimated 1.6 million people, around 77% of the population, are experiencing severe food insecurity in Gaza due to an aid blockade imposed by Israel. Among them are more than 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women at risk of acute malnutrition.

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In response to the interception of the Gaza aid flotilla, an emergency demonstration has been organised in Dublin. Protesters are expected to gather on Kildare Street at 5pm on April 30, calling for accountability and the safe release of those detained.

The flotilla also previously sent messages of support to the Ulm-5, whose trial began earlier this week.