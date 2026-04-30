Mother Pride Block Party adds fabulous new acts to opening night lineup

Pride vibes are in the air, and what better way to get ready than to start planning the celebrations? This year, like every year, Mother has got you covered, as the amazing team has just announced some special additions to their already-packed Opening Party lineup.

Taking over the legendary location at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks, Mother is gearing up for a two-day Pride celebration like no other. The festival is set to kick off on June 26 with a stunning Friday Opening Party headlined by none other than queer legends Scissor Sisters.

Scissor Sisters will bring their iconic energy to the Mother Pride Opening Party stage for a milestone performance guaranteed to set the tone for an unforgettable weekend. And they will be in great company!

Joining them will be an array of fellow queer superstars, including Peaches, who will entertain the crowds with a fantastic DJ set. Other special guests are the Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss, Tara Kumar, and the fabulous Mother DJs.

And if all that wasn’t enough, Mother has just announced some brand new additions to this stunning lineup. Beloved Dublin drag stars Naomi Diamond and Pixie Woo are ready to bring all the glamour and queer excellence to the stage.

Mother is also teaming up with SPIN for a special Clarke Square Stage takeover, where SPIN DJs Marty Guilfoyle and Jen Payne are set to bring their trademark energy to the outdoor dance floor all night long.

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Expect a night of euphoric live music, dazzling performance, and queer celebration as Mother opens Pride Weekend with an unmissable summer party.

Tickets are moving fast, so make sure to grab yours here before they sell out!

The Mother Pride Block Party proudly supports GCN, Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ press. As with all Mother Pride events, proceeds help sustain this vital community resource.